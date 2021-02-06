Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.

She was born December 15, 1936, in Sligo, PA, the daughter of Harry P. and Florence Belle (Whitmer) Courson.

Mary was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and attended Rimersburg United Methodist Church. She loved caring for her home and family.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Kenneth Smith and wife, Jane, of Clarion, and David Smith and wife, Sandy, of Rimersburg; daughters, Penny Schneider and husband, Bill, of Kittanning, and Polly Martz and husband, Dan, of Fairmount City; grandchildren, Lee Fulmer and friend Paige Hamil, Shannon Fletcher and husband, Mike, Cheyenne Smith and wife, Allison, Brittany Caulfield, Jenna Wolbert and husband, Ben, Abigail Caulfield, Denise Hoover and husband, Jason, and Kayla Martz and friend Ryan Mercer; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Korbyn and Lennyx Fletcher, and Dillon and Maliya Fulmer, Adrienne Corle, Maverick and Hudson Wolbert, Iris and Sean Mercer, Sutton Smith, and baby Hoover.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Albie L. Smith, who died June 15, 1992; second husband, Ivan L. Ritchey, who died January 3, 2017; and brother, Roy Courson.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 1 PM until the time of funeral services at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the funeral home, with Rev. John Phillips officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Mary’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit: www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

