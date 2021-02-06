Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 AM Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born April 16, 1940, in Rockland Township, a beloved daughter of the late: Ralph H. and Ethel Katherine Shreffler Shorts.

Mrs. Young began her working career following her high school graduation as a bookkeeper at the former Exchange Bank & Trust Company in Franklin. She subsequently assisted in her family businesses: at the family’s automotive garages formerly located at Eighth Street in Franklin, and along Rocky Grove Avenue. She was also the longtime bookkeeper and secretary of the family’s construction business; and was the owner and operator, alongside her husband, of the family’s restaurant, “The Station” in Cochranton. The Youngs provided meals for many area church dinners throughout the years as well. In her “spare time”, she also sold Lifetime Cookware.

She was a faithful member of the Donation Hill Bible Church.

For many years, Mrs. Young was very actively involved with the Venango County 4-H, where she had served also as a Leader of the Horse Club.

As an accomplished seamstress, she had made many a quilt on her treadle sewing machine, along with hundreds of hats which she voluntarily provided to the cancer patients at the Meadville Medical Center. She enjoyed Navajo Indian Rug Weaving as well, a craft that was passed down to her from her great-great grandmother. She will fondly be remembered by many local brides for the many wedding cakes with her famous scratch icing that she made through the years. Numerous people will also remember, with great fondness, the couple’s concession stand, “Sweet Shivers”, a popular snow cone concession at many local Bible Schools; and a nostalgic presence at all of the area’s fairs including: The Great Stoneboro Fair, The Venango County, Mercer County, and Crawford County Fairs, and The Cochranton Fair.

Mrs. Young adored her family and cherished the fun times she shared with them, especially the quality time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She married David E. Young, Sr. in June of 1959. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2013.

She is survived by her children, Cricket Dignall Stewart and her husband, Tom of Tucson, AZ; David E. Young, Jr. and his wife, Sandy of Utica; Raine Young of Franklin; Amy Fenstmaker and her husband, Don of Utica; and Gail “Boomer” Shelhamer and her husband, Jason “Shorty” Shelhamer of Carlton; in addition to fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister, Shirley Ross of Franklin; and a brother, Sam Shorts and his wife, Marilyn of Blooming Valley; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Shorts; a sister, Helen Jordan; and by a son-in-law, David “Dig” Dignall.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life Monday at 5 PM in The Cochranton Community Church, 3993 East Church Street.

Private family burial will be with her beloved husband in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Canal Township.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

