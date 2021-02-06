Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 P.M., Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Phyllis was born on August 16, 1927, in Rocky Grove to the late Norman and Alice Klingensmith.

She was married to William “Bill” Bean on August 19, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1999. Bill and Phyllis lived on the Bean family farm near Cooperstown. Phyllis moved to Country Springs at Sligo in 2016 to be near her daughters, Donna Snyder and her husband Jack of Parker and Brenda Miller and her husband Tim of Mayport.

She is also survived by her brother, Donald Klingensmith and his wife Gloria of Seneca; her grandchildren include, Melanie Rickert and her husband Eric of Alpharetta, GA, Amanda Miller of Crucible, Michelle Bryan and her husband Rob of Grove City and Bill Miller of Mayport, PA.

One of her greatest joys in life were her five great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her twin sister, Doris Hicks and her brother-in-law, Oren Hicks.

Phyllis attended Rocky Grove Schools. She was employed at the Exchange Hotel and also Manifold in her early years. Later she worked at the former Jenny Shop in Franklin.

She was active in many community organizations. Phyllis was a lifetime member of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church where she was very active with in W.S.C.S. When her daughters were younger, she was a 4-H leader and a youth leader at the church. She was also an active member of the Sugar Creek Grange until its closing. Phyllis enjoyed being a member of the Utica Senior Center.

Phyllis was very proud of an award she received in 2007 for over 55 years of service at the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, including making bunny cakes each year and pies for the Cooperstown Fire Department Bingo.

She also made many quilts including patchwork and embroidering. Her final quilts were made for her five great-grandchildren. Phyllis also collected salt and pepper shakers which total more than 100 pairs.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 – 1:45 P.M. Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eric Mitchell, of Park Hill First Church of God, officiating.

Interment will follow at Cochranton Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 156 Dempseytown Rd. Cooperstown, PA 16317.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.