Redbank Students Participate in District Band Festival

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Three students represented Redbank Valley in the PMEA District Band Festival this year.

The following students participated at the District Band Festival:

– Allyson Noerr, Tenor Sax

– Marley Best, Clarinet



– Jenna Procious, Flute

Marley Best has advanced to Regional Band.

