SPONSORED: Sweet Basil to Offer Super Bowl Specials on Sunday!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is offering Super Bowl Specials on Sunday, February 7.
The following specials will be offered from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:
LARGE PIZZA $10.00 and $1.00 toppings
WINGS – 1/2 dozen $5.00; dozen $10.00
Check out the list of OVER 25 FLAVORS Available here: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/photos/p.1674025179427012/1674025179427012
Sunday is also Burger Sunday at Sweet Basil!
Click here for the different choices and toppings.
The burger is served with fries.
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Basil is operating according to CDC guidelines.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
There is also a full menu here
.
Below is the full week’s daily specials:
– SUNDAY: Burger Sunday
– MONDAY: Ravioli Monday
– TUESDAY: Lasagna
– WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00
– THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)
– FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00
– SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
