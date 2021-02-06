Keystone Boys Triumph Over Moniteau

KNOX, Pa. – On Friday night, Keystone used a dominant two-way second-half performance to top Moniteau, 62-39. The Panthers only led by three at the half but outscored Moniteau 40-20 during the second half to coast to victory.

Colin Say led Keystone with 16 points, Brandon Pierce scored 15 points, and Bret Wingard tallied 14 to lead the Panthers. Kyle Pry was the lone Moniteau player in double figures, scoring 10 points.

There was back-and-forth action to begin the contest, as both teams were aggressive in transition. Keystone had the better of the early action, taking a 7-2 lead courtesy of a few transition buckets. Moniteau ended the quarter well, using some stout defense to go on a 9-2 run, ending the quarter up 11-9.

Things started to get a bit sloppy in the second quarter, with the two teams forcing passes inside and giving away possessions with poor ball control. Keystone was the team who broke through the chaos, executing on a series of offensive possessions to take a seven-point lead with just over 2:00 left in the quarter. A three-point play and a made three by Moniteau narrowed the deficit, but a Keystone basket on their final possession of the half provided the Panthers with a 22-19 lead at the break.

The Panthers took control to start the second half, scoring from both inside and midrange to race out to a 33-21 lead with 5:00 remaining in the quarter. Moniteau hit a few shots to claw their way back, but Keystone soon got hot again, ending the quarter on a 7-3 run. Keystone’s crisp inside finishing left them up 42-28 headed into the fourth quarter.

Keystone continued to build their advantage in the fourth quarter, as Wingard and Say were able to consistently find open shots in the post and under the basket. Both teams rotated out their starting lineups as the quarter went on, and the Panthers coasted home with a 62-39 win.



An Interview with Colin Say

The Panthers advance to 5-2 with the victory, while Moniteau falls to 4-7.

