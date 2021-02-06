Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place passed away peacefully February 5, 2021.

Velma was born September 25, 1932, in Knox. She was daughter of the late Harry and Mabel Cotterman Rossman.

Velma graduated from Salem High School. She married William D. Meals on November 5, 1955. Bill passed away January 26, 2018. She enjoyed being a homemaker.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Rick A. Meals of Emlenton and Sharon A. Shaw and her husband Gary of Clintonville; her grandchildren, Laurie Stoltenburg and husband Steven, Jason Shaw, Chris Meals, Tiffany Meals, Chris Meals and wife Michelle, Brandi Miller, Jackie Michaels, Holly Beggs and Kasey Snyder. Her great grandchildren: Jordan, Rebeca, Kristin, Gatlin, Chelsey, Austin, Calebb, Austin, Fressia, Chris, Dominic, Zander, Zane, Katly, Kylee, Kirsten, Kadence, Kegan, Calleb, Monroe, Adison, Logan, Lily. Velma also has numerous great great grandchildren, Lilianna, Declan and Olsen, Jace, Jackson, Azai, Zaryy and soon to be Journey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; her twin sister, Verla Meals and her two brothers, Dale and Donald Rossman; and her son, Bill Meals.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial took place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

