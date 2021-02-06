Vince’s Tavern Offering Wings on Super Bowl Sunday; There’s Something for Everyone!
Saturday, February 6, 2021 @ 12:02 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Wings will be available at Vince’s Tavern on Super Bowl Sunday. There are 13 different sauces available!
Wings will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7.
– 6 Whole Wings: $9.95
– 10 Whole Wings: $16.95
– 20 Whole Wings: $34.95
Dry Rubs
– Ranch
– Cajun
– Sour Cream and Onion
– Season Salt
– Buffalo
– Fajita
Wet Sauces
– Hot
– Mild
– BBQ
– Ranch
– Hot Ranch
– Honey Mustard
– Harry’s Sweet and Sassy
– Garlic Butter
– Garlic Butter Parm
– Hot Garlic
– Hot Garlic Parm
– Hot BBQ
– Honey BBQ
Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/
