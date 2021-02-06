William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 P.M., Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Born in Greentree on May 29, 1934, he was the son of the late William and Elise Dovich Collavo Sr.

He is survived by two children, Deborah A. Lorenze and William M. Collavo and his wife Marian and two grandchildren, Seth Hannah and Brynn Collavo.

Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, William Brian Collavo and his sister, Florence Hall.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 34 years. He retired a Master Sergeant in May of 1994. Bill served as an Aircraft Mechanic and Supervisor at the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport.

During his time in the Air Force he completed many Aircraft Mechanical courses and earned numerous certifications. He also traveled extensively around the world with the Air Force. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes there will be no visitation.

He will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies where he will receive full Military Funeral Honors.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

