William R. “Bill” Whyte (75) formerly of Showers Rd. Clarion, PA, a guest of the Jefferson Manor of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord while sitting outside enjoying the sun at the Jefferson Manor on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Bill was born on Monday, April 30, 1945, in Warren, PA, the son of the late Theodore Charles Whyte and Goldie Hayes Whyte, and He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior being baptized on October 4, 1953.

On May 30, 1998, in Clarion, PA, he married the love of his life Sharon Marie Deitz who survives in St. Augustine, Fla.

Bill was veteran of the US Marine Corps, and spent most of his life working as an independent truck driver for the United States Postal Service, mainly traveling on Route 219 between Bradford, Ridgway, and DuBois PA.

He was a very big car enthusiast and loved working on cars. Bill loved bird watching, but most of all he loved his family, his children, and grandchildren.

Bill is survived by a daughter – Tiffany Wagner (Mike) of Williamsport, PA, and 2 sons – Ted Whyte (Melissa) of Brookville, PA, and Riley Whyte (Shasta) of Strattanville, PA.

His step-children include – Scott Aaron (Jess) and Ben Aaron both of Limestone, PA, Joe Aaron (Erica) of Linthicum, MD, Cassandra Ludwig (Tim) of Ponte Verde, Fla, Dale Moore of Mt. Jewett, PA, and Timothy Mohney (Megan) of Shippenville, PA.

Grandchildren – James, Janessa, and Sean Wagner, Madison and Grace Whyte, Isabella Pangallo, Caleb and Mariah Whyte, numerous step-grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter that he adored and called Peety-Pie.

He is also survived by a brother – Richard Whyte of Bradford, PA.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother James, and identical twin brother Robert Whyte.

Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances, the family has decided to have a private memorial service at a future date and would appreciate any memorial donations in Bill’s memory be made to the Disabled American Veterans – PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH, 45250, or to the Wounded Warriors Project – 600 River Ave. Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home – 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA, 15825.

