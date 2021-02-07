A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Light southwest wind.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.