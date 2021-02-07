 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, February 7, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Light southwest wind.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.