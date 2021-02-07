Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Cream Eclairs

Wait until you try out this mouthwatering dessert!

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter, cubed



1/4 cup sugar1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup all-purpose flour4 large eggs, room temperature

FILLING:

2-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 to 4 medium firm bananas

GLAZE:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons baking cocoa

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons boiling water

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring the water, butter, sugar and salt to a boil. Add flour all at once and stir until a smooth ball forms. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until dough is smooth and shiny.

-Insert a 3/4-in. round tip into a pastry bag; add dough. Pipe 3-in. strips about 3 in. apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks. Immediately split puffs open; remove tops and set aside. Discard soft dough from inside. Cool puffs.

-In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. In another bowl, mash bananas; gently fold in whipped cream. Spoon into eclairs; replace tops.

-In a small bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, cocoa, butter, and vanilla. Add enough water to make a thin glaze. Spread over eclairs. Sprinkle with pecans. Refrigerate leftovers.

