Clarion Women’s Swimming and Diving Falls to Gannon at Home

CLARION, Pa. – Making a splash in their second straight home meet, it all came down to the final event as the Clarion women’s swimming and diving team took on PSAC foe, the Gannon Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon, falling by a final score of 120-113.

Competing for the first time this year, it was the Divers that got things started inside Tippin Natatorium. Elizabeth Brand and Addison Restelli got the scoring started in the 1M dive, picking up first and second place with scores of 209.33 and 190.73 respectively.

Flip flopping places, Restelli was able to pick up the victory in the 3M with a final mark of 170.18, while Brand took home second place with a score of 165.83.

The A team of Ava Arnold, Candice Chalus, Courtney Kosanovic, and Gabi Wayne got the scoring started in the 200 Medley Relay, picking up four team points, touching the wall with a final time 1:54.24.

It was an all Clarion 1000 Free with the trio of Mary Clare Smith, Sarah Murray and Kaitlynn Henninge sweeping the event with Smith pacing the field with a final mark of 11:27.26.

Just one event later in the 200 Free, Arnold scored a second-place finish picking up four team points with a final time of 2:04.45.

Picking up their first victory of the afternoon, Michaela Hinkson raced to a 1:02.38 finish in the 100 Fly, while Kosanovic secured a second-place finish, touching the wall less than a second behind her teammate.

In the 100 Free, Wayne picked up her first individual second-place finish and four team points, finishing the race with a final mark of 55.88.

The blue and gold were able to momentarily take the lead with the success of Arnold and Stephanie Setar in the 100 Back, taking first and second place, pacing the field with times of 1:01.25 and 1:02.80 respectively.

Smith found success in the last distance swim of the afternoon, taking second in the 500 Free with a final time of 5:38.31 four 4 team points keeping the Golden Eagles ahead by a slim lead.

It all came down to the 400 Free Relay where Gannon had to finish with at least one top two finish to grab the victory and they were able to achieve that feat. The A and B team of Gannon paced the field, while the A team of Clarion picked up a third-place finish with a final mark of 3:56.48

The Golden Eagles will return to action on Saturday, February 13, when they travel to Edinboro to take on the Fighting Scots.

