DuBois THON Hair Auction Donors Are Asking for Your to Support to Help ‘The Kids’
DUBOIS, Pa. – As you may know, Penn State DuBois students raise money every year to support THON and help children with pediatric cancer.
Usually, by this point, the students are very close to their goal.
This year’s goal is $30,000.00, and they’ve only been able to raise a little over one-third of it. With everything being remote, and so many restrictions in place, they have had a very difficult time raising the funds.
They’re asking for some help with the final event, the Hair Auction, as it’s the last chance to even come close to the goal.
Donors loyal to the THON cause have an expression: “For the Kids” or “FTK”.
Each year, student activists at Penn State DuBois work tirelessly to support the efforts of THON, Penn State’s Dance Marathon, that raises millions of dollars toward the fight against pediatric cancer. Though the landscape is much different this year, brave volunteers have still stepped up for the biggest fundraiser of every THON season, the hair auction, to raise funds for Penn State DuBois Benefiting THON, a student-led organization that supports the University-wide mission of THON.
This year’s hair donors are 10-year old Alianna Raffeinner, Heather Witherow, Megan McCain, nine-year-old Audrey Harmic, Steve Harmic, Jessica Mondi, and Michael Morri.
Each volunteer has set a minimum amount that has to be reached in order for them to lose their locks.
Alianna Raffeinner, a 10-year old from Kersey, Pa., is asking $200.00 an inch up to 10 inches of hair. Her full goal would total $2,000.00.
Heather Witherow, former Penn State DuBois Student Government Association president, is looking for $200.00 per inch of hair, up to 12 inches, totaling $2,400.00.
Megan McCain, Penn State DuBois student, seeks $200.00 per inch, up to four inches, totaling $800.00.
Steve Harmic, Penn State DuBois Strategic communications officer, is looking for $1,000.00 to get a shorter hair cut. If he reaches $1,500.00, as some supporters have suggested, he will keep his hair growing another year in order to have enough length to donate to an organization that makes wigs for children battling cancer.
Steve’s daughter, Audrey Harmic has placed a reserve of $1,000.00 to cut her long hair to shoulder length.
Jess Mondi, the Penn State DuBois marketing strategist, will keep things interesting, allowing individuals to vote on the cut they want her to get on the night of the event with a reserve of $2,000.00.
Michael Morri, student, will also keep the audience engaged with his plan to accept $7.00 for the first inch he sheds, with the price doubling for each inch up to a shaved head, which he hopes results in $3,577.00 raised for THON.
Everyone is invited to log on at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, via Zoom at https://psu.zoom.us/j/99160171680 to watch the live hair auction and place bids in real-time.
Additionally, Penn State DuBois is working with Shannon’s Catering to host a dinner fundraiser that night. Reservations can be made here: http://dubois.psu.edu/form/psu-dubois-thon.
Do you want to support the Hair Auction but aren’t sure how? We’ve got step by step directions for you!
www.tinyurl.com/psudthon
- Click on the big yellow “MAKE A DONATION” button.
- Click on the link “Click here to support Penn State DuBois” (note: do not search for a specific person, please use the link)
- Complete the requested information and click “donate with credit card” (Debit and Credit cards are both accepted)
- Let the person you are supporting know (e-mail, messenger, text, snapchat, whatever works for you!) so it can be counted for their auction.
More information can be found by visiting the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/262031085317319.
