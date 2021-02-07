Featured Local Job: Hostesses
Sunday, February 7, 2021 @ 08:02 AM
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring hostesses.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends
Apply at Sweet Basil Restaurant located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.