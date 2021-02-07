Pickup Crashes into Tree Off Route 66; Clarion Man Injured

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 66.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, on State Route 66, south of Swartfager Road, in Redbank Township in Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported the operator of the vehicle, 24-year-old Jonatha W. Johnston, of Clarion, to Clarion Hospital for suspected injuries to the head.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

