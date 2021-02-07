State Police Investigating Burglary in Heath Township

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Heath Township.

According to police, the burglary happened sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, on State Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

A door frame valued at $40.00 was damaged during the incident.

The victim is a 74-year-old Genoa, Ohio man.

The investigation is on-going.

