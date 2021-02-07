Police: Woman Enters Police Station to Report ‘Crime’ While Under Influence of Meth

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A woman is behind bars after entering the Clarion Borough Police Station to report an alleged crime while under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Hope Ann Piper, of Ligonier.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:30 p.m. on January 31, Officer Wright, of Clarion Borough Police Department, was on station when Hope Ann Piper came to the front door and asked if she could speak to Chief Peck. Since Chief Peck was not in, she agreed to speak to Officer Wright.

Piper told Officer Wright that she was concerned for her brother’s life and thought that her roommates may have killed him in Ligonier. It was noted that Piper was “very animated and all over the place. She would talk about her brother then completely change subjects and talk about another topic.” Officer Wright asked Piper if she was under the influence of any controlled substances, and she advised that she had smoked methamphetamine that day, the complaint states.

Officer Wright asked Piper if she had brought any illegal drugs or paraphernalia to the station, and she advised that she had her methamphetamine pipe in her bag that she brought into the police department. She then advised that her friend was outside waiting for her and that she was leaving. Officer Wright advised Piper that she was under arrest for showing up at the police department under the influence of methamphetamine and the fact that she had a methamphetamine pipe in her bag, and he took her bag from her, the complaint indicates.

When Officer Wright went to set it on a table in the patrol room, Piper ran down the hallway and out the front doorway. He chased Piper and took her to the ground. Piper pulled away from him, causing him to place her in an arm bar for compliance as she continued to attempt to pull away. Officer Wright brought Piper back inside the police department and secured her into a holding cell. He then checked Piper’s shoulder bag and located a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe in the inside zipper pocket which was previously burned and contained residue, the complaint states.

Piper was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on January 31 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Attempt – Escape, Misdemeanor 2

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 9 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

