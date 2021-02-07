 

Red Cross to Host Several Upcoming Blood Drives in Clarion County

Sunday, February 7, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

blood-drive-newCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Red Cross is hosting several upcoming blood drives across Clarion County.

The following blood drives are planned in Clarion County in the next few weeks:

– Thursday, February 11, at the Clarion Mall from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
– Wednesday, February 17, at the New Bethlehem Moose Lodge from noon to 5:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, February 24, at the Knox American Legion Club from 12:30 p.m. to 05:00 p.m.
– Thursday, February 25, at the Clarion YMCA from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
– Wednesday, March 17, at the Clarion Mall from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is still continuing to encourage appointments for the drives. Donors can schedule at www.redcrossblood.org, by calling 1-800-redcross, or on the app.


