 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Pork Chops on Sunday, Daily Specials, Dine-In and Take-Out

Sunday, February 7, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops as their special on Sunday, February 7. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is now re-opened for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, February 7 – Stuffed Pork Chops
  • Monday, February 8 – Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, February 9 – Cream Chicken Over Biscuits or Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, February 10 – Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes, 4 pc Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
  • Thursday, February 11 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, or Chicken Parmesan
  • Friday, February 12 – Fish
  • Saturday, February 13 – Cook’s Choice
  • Sunday, February 14 – Turkey Dinner

The menu is subject to change.

You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

korner-123951_9

korner-burger

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner kr3

korner-123951_10

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.