Fire Guts Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca

Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

546CEB54-SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A fire severely damaged the interior of the well-known Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca on Sunday night.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the fire at the Log Cabin Restaurant was reported around 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, February 7.

4B447A5E-

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Community Ambulance Service was placed on stand-by.

The interior of the restaurant sustained major damage from the fire.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 2:28 a.m.

EB5A7330-


