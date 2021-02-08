A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Snow, mainly after 10pm. Low around 21. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

