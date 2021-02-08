All American Awards and Engraving Donates Clothes to Children in Need

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Children in the community are getting some new clothing thanks to a donation from All American Awards and Engraving.

(Pictured above: CYS workers at All American after the shelves were cleared.)

All American recently renovated its showroom. They added onto their existing building, meaning that they could move out clothes that they had in storage. Some of the staff came up with the idea of an indoor yard sale but plans changed.

“We had a bunch of clothing,” owner Jim Carroll said. “Being a custom clothing place, if you get an order of 200, you get 210 in case of errors. The unused stock and discontinued items sit on the rack.”

Carroll had been bagging up the clothes and taking them home. When they decided to do the yard sale, the clothes were hung on racks.

“We talked about doing the yard sale for years,” he said. “It was a good time. I said originally that we would donate anything left over to charity.”

Carroll’s wife, Derita, who works for Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association suggested contacting Children and Youth Services (CYS) to see if they can use the clothes. A co-worker at All American called Hillary Elliott from CYS to come and grab what she needed.

“We were talking to Hillary, and she was telling us how some kids get taken out of houses with only the clothes on their backs,” Carroll said. “I thought that what little bit of money we could make wouldn’t make or break us. I said, ‘Why don’t you take it all?’”

Elliott got on the phone and called colleagues, and they came to help. They loaded up vehicles and took the clothes to help their community. Many of the clothes were in adult sizes, which is needed as older kids are taken from homes and need additional clothing.

“I was glad we could do it,” Carroll said. “You could tell that her job means so much to her. She was happy to get these clothes.”

Carroll was initially hesitant to announce the donation, but he had to tell customers that the yard sale was over. Word spread of the donation.

Carroll started an engraving company in 2004 and worked out of his house while his children grew up. Eventually, he acquired other businesses in related areas and moved to the current Shippenville location in 2012. The recent renovation expanded the building, moving the screen printing and embroidery departments and expanding the sales floor.

As the business grew, Carroll wanted to try to keep as much of the construction materials and contractors local.

“I said if it can be bought or sourced locally, let’s use that,” he said. “If we can’t get it from here, okay, but I want to try.”

His children grew up and now work with him. His son, Ian, is co-owner of the business, and his daughter, Eva, is the controller. They work with the other employees at All American.

“There are eight of us total,” Carroll said. “It’s a fun business to be in.”

Even in the pandemic, All American is finding ways to thrive.

“COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop us,” Carroll said. “Everything will return to normal at some point; we’re making it through. We’re not as down as I thought we’d be.”

Carroll expressed thankfulness for his business’ growth and success, so he was thankful that he could give back to the community that has been there for him.

“I’ve been blessed with a good business and good customers,” Carroll said. “It felt good giving clothes to kids who might get a second chance.”

