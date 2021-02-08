Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maddi Griffith’s Gluten Free Crepes

Looking for a gluten free dessert? Maddi’s crepes provide the perfect solution for a perfectly light treat!

Ingredients

4 eggs

1/4 cup almond milk



1/2 cup almond flour1/4 cup coconut flourpinch of salt4 tsp. granulated sugar (substitute: 2 packets of Stevia)

Directions

1. Mix eggs and milk for about a minute on medium speed.

2. Slowly add the flours, salt, and lastly sugar, while continuing to mix.

3. Heat a nonstick pan on a low to medium-low temperature. Pour some of the crepe mix into the pan. Circle the pan until the mix covers the entire surface in a thin layer of mix.

4. Flip when the underside is golden brown.

5. Serve with Nutella, fruit (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), cool whip, and chocolate syrup. Mix and match the toppings as you so desire! Enjoy!

