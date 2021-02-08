Clarion County Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases, Three Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported six new COVID-19 cases as of noon on February 7.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,562, and the death toll is currently 75.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases at 1,352. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 19.

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4680 11 4691 114 (1 new) Butler 13083 38 13121 344 (3 new) Clarion 2556 6 2562 75 Clearfield 5790 23 5813 109 Crawford 6056 13 6069 131 Elk 2190 9 2199 33 Forest 1349 3 1352 19 Indiana 4865 13 4878 151 Jefferson 2632 8 2640 81 (2 new) McKean 2863 18 2881 58 Mercer 7666 13 7679 232 (1 new) Venango 3177 7 3184 77 Warren 2054 15 2069 95

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

