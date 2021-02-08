Cornerstone Church to Host Farmers to Families Event on Wednesday

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Cornerstone Church in Shippenville is holding a Farmers to Families event on Wednesday, February 10.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

First come, First Serve! These food boxes are free to the community, and they support the Farmers in Pennsylvania through the USDA. Allow Cornerstone Church to help you feed your family today.

For individuals who have a work schedule or an appointment and need a different time frame, contact Cornerstone Church at 814-226-4949 to reserve a box for a 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. pick up time.

For more information, visit Cornerstone Church’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ClarionCSChurch

Cornerstone Church of Clarion is located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, Pa.

