 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Cornerstone Church to Host Farmers to Families Event on Wednesday

Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot at Feb 08 08-02-33SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Cornerstone Church in Shippenville is holding a Farmers to Families event on Wednesday, February 10.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

First come, First Serve! These food boxes are free to the community, and they support the Farmers in Pennsylvania through the USDA. Allow Cornerstone Church to help you feed your family today.

For individuals who have a work schedule or an appointment and need a different time frame, contact Cornerstone Church at 814-226-4949 to reserve a box for a 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. pick up time.

For more information, visit Cornerstone Church’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ClarionCSChurch

Cornerstone Church of Clarion is located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, Pa.

IMG_1167 (1)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.