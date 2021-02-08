Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, seeks a Registered Nurse.

Applicant must be a licensed registered nurse with a valid driver’s license. Office position located in Clarion, PA at a thriving medical agency. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Job functions include providing and coordinating care for HIV or HIV/Hepatitis C co-infected patients. Duties may include performing direct patient care, phlebotomy services, administering treatment as prescribed and offering guidance and directions to patient and family members.

Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for a University Registered Nurse in the Northwest Alliance Office. For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on February 17, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.

