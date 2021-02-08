GANT: Reynoldsville Woman Charged with Allegedly Stealing Over $11K Worth of Jewelry from Employer

DUBOIS, Pa. – A Reynoldsville woman has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from her employer.

Police say Jodi S. Wingate, 56, was working as a cleaning woman for the victim at a Treasure Lake home in November when she realized a few of her necklaces were missing.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Wingate started working for her in late June. As she was getting ready for work on Nov. 17, the victim was unable to find two of her necklaces. She had worn them as recently as Nov. 7.

She sent Wingate a text asking for her help in finding the necklaces when Wingate got to work that day.

Wingate later responded saying she did not find them and suggested that she may have vacuumed them up and thrown them out.

At this point, the victim began to suspect Wingate took the necklaces.

Later she messaged Wingate offering her a reward if she found them.

On Nov. 18, the victim’s boyfriend came home early and found Wingate inside the house. She told the boyfriend she “felt bad” that she did not find the necklaces.

That night the victim noticed a diamond tennis bracelet was also missing.

On Nov. 19, the victim called “Cash for Gold” to see if Wingate had been there. While she waited for them to call her back, she called Wingate to give her a last chance to return her jewelry before getting the police involved, offering her $500 if she would return it. Wingate denied taking anything.

An employee of “Cash for Gold” called the victim back reportedly confirming Wingate was in the business on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 and they had documentation for the police. This employee also said Wingate had called them asking if she could get the jewelry back.

When the victim contacted Wingate again, telling her she had talked with “Cash for Gold,” Wingate confessed that she took her necklaces and a bracelet there for money, according to the complaint.

Wingate reportedly provided a voluntary statement to police stating she stole the jewelry and pawned it.

“Cash for Gold” gave investigators copies of the paperwork on the transactions with Wingate.

In an interview with officers in December, Wingate admitted to taking four or five necklaces and a bracelet from the victim, according to the complaint.

She explained it was a “grab and go” situation so she was not paying attention to what she was taking. She went straight from the house to “Cash for Gold” and some of the jewelry was “balled up.”

She also reportedly admitted that the shop would not buy some of the items so she returned those to the victim’s jewelry box.

The total value of the items was $11,312, according to the report.

Two of the items still in possession of “Cash for Gold” were returned to the victim.

A preliminary hearing for Wingate, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, is scheduled for March 5.

