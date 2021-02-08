 

Hearings Set for Tomorrow for Two Clarion Women Charged Following Physical Altercation

Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings are scheduled for Tuesday for two Clarion women who were reportedly involved in physical altercations in Clarion Township late last year.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Tiffany Denise Dhillon and 27-year-old Jillian Dawn Judkins are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings at 10:15 a.m. on February 9.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Dhillon also faces one additional summary count of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Township in late November 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:22 p.m. on November 23, 2020, Tiffany Denise Dhillon got into an argument with her neighbor, Jillian Dawn Judkins. Dhillon reportedly struck Judkins in the face with a closed fist, grabbed her by the hair, and hit her head off the ground, resulting in physical injuries.

Judkins then deployed pepper spray in Dhillon’s face before returning to her own apartment. Dhillon then also returned to her own apartment, the complaint states.

A short time later a known woman entered Dhillon’s apartment, and she and Dhillon began to argue. Dhillon and the known woman then allegedly grabbed one another, and Dhillon pulled out some of the woman’s hair before they were separated, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Dhillon and Judkins through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 16.


