Joan G. Smith, 88, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening February 5, 2021, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh.

Joan was born on April 23, 1932, in Warren County, PA, a daughter of the late Everell and Ada Wright Gifford. She was married to William A. “Bill” Smith on June 7, 1952 in Titusville. Joan and Bill were honored at a 50th “Golden” anniversary celebration before Bill preceded her in death on March 13, 2005.

Joan was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1948. She also attended Townville and Pleasantville schools. She graduated with a BA from Clarion State College, class of 1952.

Joan was employed as a teacher in the Pleasantville and Titusville school system for 39 years, retiring in 1992.

Joan was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church; a member of the national sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma; a member of American Legion Ladies Auxillary; a charter member of the Pleasantville Lioness Club; and a member of the Pleasantville Women’s Club.

Joan treasured being with her family and got a special kick out of her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed an assortment of butterfly collectables and became known as “the butterfly lady” around her residence at Concordia. She valued keeping up with all of her friends from her teaching and college days.

Joan is survived by two loving children, Craig Smith (Audrey) of Mt. Lebanon, and Valerie Smith of Vienna, VA; three grandchildren, Alexis (Clemens), Joshua, and Nicholas (Erin); four spirited great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Despite difficult restrictions on visitations due to the COVID-19 virus, Joan spent her last months and days surrounded in love by her family – both in person and virtually.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Mrs. Jacqueline Wagner officiating. The family asks that Covid guidelines be followed and request the use of masks.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joan G Smith to the Dementia Society of America.

By mail: PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, Online: www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

