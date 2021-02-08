John Henry Yeager, Jr., 88, a resident of 665 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:30 AM Friday, February 5, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.

He was born October 31, 1932, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late John Henry Yeager, Sr. and Elizabeth Griffis Yeager.

Following his high school graduation, he attended The University of Pittsburgh, where he received his degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Mr. Yeager proudly served his country during the Korean War era as a member of the U.S. Army.

Following his honorable discharge from active duty, Mr. Yeager had worked for more than 35 years at Polk Center, retiring from there as a nightshift supervisor.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin. He was a longtime active member of the Knights of Columbus; and Fourth Degree.

Mr. Yeager enjoyed listening to classic country music, especially Johnny Cash and Crystal Gayle. He was a historical enthusiast, with a particular interest in Civil War history. He loved all animals, especially his dogs. Most important though, always was his family; looking forward to the fun times he was able to spend with his sons and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was married February 3, 1981, to the former Carolyn A. Heintz, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, he is survived by two sons, John H. Yeager, III and his wife, Stacey of Pittsburgh; and James H. Yeager of Franklin; in addition, his grandchildren, Alexandria Yeager of Pittsburgh; and Isabel Yeager of Franklin; and a step-grandchild, Casey Fidorek also of Franklin; in addition to extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Griffis; and by a sister, Anne Boal and her husband, John “Jack” Boal.

Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

