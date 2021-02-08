Leona Krosnicki, 70, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

She was born in Franklin, PA, on January 12, 1951, to the late Leo and Lottie Krosnicki. Leona enjoyed animals, movies, and puzzles, but was best known to love to lose herself in a good book. Above everything, she loved to be surrounded by family.

She was the beloved mother of Scott Krosnicki, Frank Krosnicki, Marissa Zabala, and Kimberly McClure; grandmother of Micah, Mackenzie, Camden, and Henry. She was loved and will be greatly missed. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 www.spencerdgeibel.com.

