Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening February 5, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Loretta was born on May 26, 1935, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late James and Adeline Dalton Kennedy. She was married to James L. Salsgiver on April 25, 1992, in Verona, PA.

Loretta had attended the schools in Fairmont, WV.

She was a member of the Titusville VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, her flower beds, cooking, collecting roosters and bells, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Loretta was a kind and giving person who would appreciate, in her memory, a paying forward deed for someone in need.

She is survived by her husband Jim of Titusville; her children, Sheila Roehrig of Arnold, PA, and Richard Jenkins and wife Paddy of Leechburg, PA; her step-children, James “Buddy Hiller and wife Shelby of Spring Grove, PA, Jamie Salsgiver and fiancée Erica of Stoystown, Mandy Lothrop and fiancée Thomas of Troutman, NC, and Charles Morrison and wife Jordy of Kings Bay, GA; 21 grandchildren; a brother-in-law, William Iaquinta of Tarentum, PA; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kennedy of Louisville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Kennedy, and her sister, Dorothy Iaquinta, who passed away 37 years to the day.

No public calling hours will be observed. Inurnment will be in the family plot located in Anmore, WV.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to any chapter of the Humane Society; to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.

