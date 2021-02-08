 

Police Release Details of Truck Driver Injured I-80 Crash in Paint Township

Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a truck driver was injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Paint Township.

According to police, around 11:04 p.m. on January 31, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 60.9-mile marker.

Police say 49-year-old Erick Sanchez, of Laredo, Texas, was operating a 2019 Freightliner sleeper truck, traveling west in the right lane when his vehicle turned sideways and struck a bridge rail on the right side of the roadway.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Sanchez to Clarion Hospital of possible injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

He was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 7, 2021.


