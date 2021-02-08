Police Seeking Information on Tire Slashed in Brady Township

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into an incident involving a slashed tire in Brady Township.

According to police, the incident occurred on Phillipston Road in Brady Township, Clarion County, sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on January 31.

Police say the rear driver’s side tire on a gray 2015 Dodge Charger belonging to a known 42-year-old Rimersburg woman was slashed.

The damage is estimated at $150.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 7, 2021.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.