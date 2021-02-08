 

Police Seeking Information on Tire Slashed in Brady Township

Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into an incident involving a slashed tire in Brady Township.

According to police, the incident occurred on Phillipston Road in Brady Township, Clarion County, sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on January 31.

Police say the rear driver’s side tire on a gray 2015 Dodge Charger belonging to a known 42-year-old Rimersburg woman was slashed.

The damage is estimated at $150.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 7, 2021.


