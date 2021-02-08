Say What?!: Lottery Ticket Worth $1.2M Spent 3 Months in Oblivious Winner’s Drawer

AUSTRALIA – An Australian man who bought a lottery ticket for a drawing in October said he didn’t learn until three months later that he was a $1.2 million winner.

The Canberra man told The Lott officials he’s been playing the lottery regularly for about 10 years but often goes long periods without checking his tickets.

