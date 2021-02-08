Seneca Home Destroyed by Fire

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A fire destroyed a residence in Seneca early Sunday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, a fire was reported at a residence located at 201 Johnston Lane in Seneca around 3:32 a.m. on Sunday, February 7.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, President Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Community Ambulance Service was placed on stand-by.

The house was destroyed in the fire and is being considered a total loss.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:35 a.m.

