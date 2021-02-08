SPONSORED: Punxsutawney Phil Said ‘Six More Weeks of Winter’ – Get Your Off-Road Vehicle & Snow Plow Insurance at Carrier Insurance
CLARION, Pa – Life can be more fun when you own toys for recreation and sport, but always play it safe by having proper insurance coverage.
Many types of miscellaneous vehicles can be added to a Carrier insurance policy.
Off-road Vehicle Insurance
The great outdoors – you love being out there. A dirt trail or wooded path is perfect for a ride on your trail bike, four-wheeler, or snowmobile.
Carrier Insurance offers auto customers insurance coverage for many types of outdoor vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, off-road motorcycles, trail bikes, mopeds, and golf carts.
ATV insurance (and other miscellaneous vehicle coverage) can help cover:
- Physical damage to your vehicle, including collision, vandalism, and theft.
- Property damage liability (if another person’s property is damaged and you’re responsible for it.)
- An accident with an uninsured or under insured motorist.
Coverage and Convenience
By adding your off-road vehicles to your auto policy, you get the convenience of dealing with one insurance company, having one bill and you could end up paying less overall. Ask Carrier Insurance about any discounts for which you may qualify.
Snow Plow Insurance
As the owner of a snow plow business, you’re trying to help your community – and any interruption in your ability to plow snow, like damage to a vehicle or plow, could leave you scrambling to find replacement services and leave your company without any contracts. Snow plow insurance can help cover costs and ensure that you can get back to work as soon as possible. This type of coverage is so important that some areas actually require you to have it before you can apply for a permit to operate your plow on a commercial basis.
Carrier Insurance is always available to advise you on snow plow insurance, including making sure you are properly covered during active plowing months – and aren’t paying for coverages you don’t need in the summer. For example, maintain comprehensive coverage on your vehicle and plow all year, so that it’s protected even if damage occurs in storage; but reconsider other parts of your policy, like liability, when the plow is not being driven. Contact our office or request a quote today.
For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, call 814-226-6580 or toll-free at 800-822-9486 to arrange an appointment, or visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.
Carrier Insurance – “Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst”
