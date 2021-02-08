Strattanville Woman Scammed Out of $5K Attempting to Invest in Bitcoin

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Strattanville woman was recently scammed out of $5,000 while attempted to invest in Bitcoin.

According to police, a known 69-year-old female victim from Strattanville wired $5,000 to an unknown individual on January 6, believing she was investing in Bitcoin.

Police say the unknown individual was later unable to provide any evidence that they had actually purchased Bitcoin for the victim.

