WEATHER ALERT: Up to Four Inches of Snow Forecasted for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA145 PM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, Zanesville, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Caldwell, Woodsfield, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier, Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, and Moundsville

145 PM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.

