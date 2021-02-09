SPONSORED: Kerle Tire Company: Drive With Tires You Can Trust!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Drive with tires you can trust from Kerle Tire Company in Clarion!

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here or call 814-226-6657 for more information.

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.