A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow, mainly before 10am. High near 31. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – A chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Washington’s Birthday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

