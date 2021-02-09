Area Native, CU Grad Finds Niche Working for Carnegie Museum of Natural History

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – For one area native and Clarion University graduate, a single class was the start of a path that led to her dream job, working for Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

(Photo: Covell-Murthy at a “Super Science Saturday” event at Carnegie Museum of Natural History with stone objects from around the world that visitors can actually touch, handle, and learn about during the event.)

Amy Covell-Murthy grew up in the Utica area and graduated from Franklin Area High School. After high school, she began working, not sure about exactly what she wanted to do with her future. A few years later, she moved to Clarion and started working at the Captain Loomis Inn, thinking about college, but not yet ready to take it on.

She became a well-known member of the staff at the Captain Loomis Inn, staying there for about seven years, working mostly as a server, but also picking up other skills. After the first few years, she started as a freshman at Clarion University, working first toward a biology major, planning to go on to veterinary school.

“I was a rare 25-year-old freshman,” Covell-Murthy said.

However, her plan for the future was still developing and took a major change when she decided to take an anthropology class to fill a general education requirement and found herself fascinated.

“It was partly the fact that I didn’t even realize what anthropology meant,” she noted, explaining that while she was aware of archeology, she didn’t realize it was part of the family of sciences that fall under the heading of anthropology.

“I didn’t realize anthropology encompassed four fields of science under one heading focusing on the study of what makes us human, and I was just fascinated. I was especially drawn to archeology.”

Covell-Murthy noted her experiences growing up, visiting the Venango County History Museum with her grandfather, as well as the Drake Well Museum, also played into the draw of the subject.

“I remember how going to the Venango County History Museum with my grandfather was one of my favorite things. Because of that, I wanted to figure out if I wanted to work in a museum. I always found them so inspiring.”

With all those things on her mind, the day after her very first anthropology class, she changed her major to anthropology.

According to Covell-Murthy, she soon discovered her love of the outdoors worked well with archeology, in particular.

She also discovered a love of working in a lab and making conjectures about what people did in the past based on what they left behind, and how that relates to the present day.

“I had no idea there were such vibrant clusters of culture in our region’s past.”

In 2007, she finished up her bachelor’s degree in anthropology at Clarion University and began considering graduate programs, particularly in museum studies, but she hoped to get a better understanding of what it was like to work in a museum first. She began by writing letters of interest, seeking internship opportunities, at multiple museums.

As luck would have it, the first reply she received was from one of her top choices, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. And with her prior experience at the Captain Loomis Inn, she was also able to land a good bartending job to support herself through the internship.

Then, after a few months as an intern, she was able to land an official part-time job with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History as a collections assistant, helping tear down shelving to be replaced with new cabinets to house the museum collection.

“I loved it, and then I guess I just never left.”

Through her part-time position, she was able to gain the experience to move up to a full-time position, and after a few more years, was then able to get a position as a curatorial assistant, amassing nearly six years of experience in collections work before being promoted to collection manager.

As collection manager, she manages 1.4 million archeological objects, primarily behind the scenes, for the museum’s archives. She coordinates all of the research that goes on behind the scenes on objects in the collection and oversees the safety of objects in exhibits as well as the installation of traveling exhibits from other institutions. She also answers questions from the public on objects or other subjects related to her department within the museum.

After taking on the collections manager position, Covell-Murthy then decided it was time to also further her education, as well, and began taking graduate classes in museum studies through Harvard University Extension School’s online program.

Through the Harvard program, she got a Master’s Degree in Museum Studies, completing a thesis titled “Human Remains Policies in Museums: Who Has One, Who Needs One, and How Do You Create One?”

According to Covell-Murthy, it is a topic she has continued to research and publish on, advocating for informed consent for exhibition and collection of remains, whether that consent comes from direct descendants or descendant communities.

She has also received certification from the National Preservation Institute in 2016 in NAGPRA Essentials and NAGPRA Grant Writing, which was a weeklong program in Anchorage, AK that focused on the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, as well as a six-week certification in a program titled Decolonizing Museums in Practice, which was co-sponsored by Museum Study: Professional Development for Cultural Institutions, and the American Association of State and Local History.

Covell-Murthy is also preparing to take on an executive board position on the Pennsylvania Archaeological Council (PAC) in April after being recently elected.

In her free time, she also likes to return to Clarion, as well as Venango County, to speak about her experiences. She has visited public schools as well as the Franklin Library Rotary Club and the Anthropology Club at Clarion University.

“Most people don’t realize the history in western Pennsylvania prior to colonial settlers,” she noted.

She also encourages people who are interested in the history of the region to volunteer at places like local historical societies.

“It’s a very broad field, but the work isn’t easy to break into, because there aren’t a huge amount of jobs available, but you can improve your chances by volunteering.”

She is also a big advocate for the anthropology program at Clarion University that got her started on her path.

“One of my favorite things was an undergraduate conference that Clarion offered that came with a small grant. I took part in that twice, and it was probably one of the most valuable experiences I had in preparing for museum work.”

Overall, she credits her experience at Clarion University as leading her to a career that has become close to her heart.

“I absolutely love my job, mainly because it is so different, and every day is different.”

“There has been such a shift in museum theory. Instead of being a dusty hall of objects with a label you’re supposed to learn from, museums have become more interactive with the focus on the visitor experience.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.