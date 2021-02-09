C-L Rolls to Win Over Venango Catholic

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Hayden Callen and Ryan Hummell combined for 36 points in helping Clarion-Limestone roll to a 65-25 victory over Venango Catholic on Tuesday evening at the Lions’ Den in Strattanville.

(Archived Photo from 2019-2020 by: Jared Bakaysa)

Callen collected 21 points with 12 rebounds, while Hummell added 15 points with three steals and four boards. Jordan Hesdon collected nine points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Tommy Smith chipped in with six points and 12 boards.

“Tommy Smith played really big for us tonight and got a lot of rebounds for us,” said head coach Joe Ferguson. “Even though as a freshman, he still has a lot to learn, he certainly has the physical ability to play inside. He positioned himself and elevated well. Ryan Hummell also played well out front for us. He has turned into a pretty good defender out front, and he’s also starting to give some production at the offensive end as well. He and Jordan Hesdon have become a pretty good guard tandem and work well together.”

Andrew Burda led the Vikings with nine points while Jake Liederbach added five for Venango Catholic.

“Burda is a nice ballplayer as I remember him from last year,” said Ferguson. “He’s quick and has a nice shot. I thought Ryan Hummell actually did a pretty nice job on him defensively tonight.”

C-L (4-7 overall) jumped out to a 9-0 lead en route to a 21-7 lead at the end of one quarter. Callen scored 10 points in the opening quarter for the Lions. After Burda started the scoring in the second for the Vikings, C-L would then proceed on a 12-0 run to push the lead to 33-9. Burda stopped the drought with a basket at the 2:31 mark of the quarter. The half ended with the Lions ahead 37-14.

C-L started the third quarter on a 9-0 run to push the lead to 48-16, which set the mercy rule running clock into motion. The Lions closed the quarter with a 53-19 lead.

“We’ve gotten off to slow starts a lot this year,” said Ferguson. “I think in the second quarter was where we actually started to get into more of a flow to the game. We still need to work on fundamentals with these younger guys. When you have three and four games a week, you don’t get the practice time to work on those things you really need to work on. We’re actually going to get a couple of practices in this week before we play again on Friday.”

C-L then closed the game with a 12-6 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Box score

C-L 65, Venango Catholic 25

Score by quarters

VC 7 7 5 6-25

CL 21 16 16 12-65

VC-25

Andrew Burda 4 1-2 9, Chase Anderson 1 0-0 2, Colin Deeter 1 0-0 3, Padrig McGrail 0 0-0 0, Jake Liederbach 1 2-4 5, Colin Liederbach 2 0-0 4, Logan Rakow 1 0-0 2, Ben Campbell 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Kaufman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 25.

C-L- 65

Hayden Callen 9 3-3 21, Ryan Hummell 7 0-0 15, Jordan Hesdon 3 3-3 9, Hayden Siegel 1 0-0 3, Tommy Smith 2 2-4 6, Riley Klingensmith 0 2-2 2, Jack Craig 0 2-2 2, Nate Megnin 1 0-0 3, Alex Painter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 12-14 65.

Three-pointers: VC (Deeter, J. Liederbach), C-L (Hummell, Siegel, Megnin)

