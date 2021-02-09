Christine K. Marshall, 64, of Oil City, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born June 6, 1956 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Kistler King.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1974, she attended Clarion University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Chris worked as a finance officer for the City of Oil City for several years before working as the finance manager for King’s Landscaping.

On April 25, 1987, she was married in St. Joseph Church to Kevin P. Marshall who survives.

She attended St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Chris treasured her family and spending time with them, she enjoyed being the “mom” of all her children’s friends when they came by the house, and she loved being a grandma.

Surviving are her husband Kevin Marshall; a son, James Marshall and his significant other, Raquel Baker; a daughter, Emily Seyler and her husband Rob; and a grandson, Sebastian Marshall with another grandchild due to be born in April.

Also surviving are a brother, John King and his significant other Luwana Beck; a sister, Karen King; a sister-in-law, Marsha King; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Marshall; her life-long friend, Gert Ward; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Daniel King; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Laura King.

Visitation will be private.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church on Thursday at 9 am with the Rev. Ian McElrath presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Because Chris spent so much time baking and selling tickets to support St. Stephen School, the family requests memorials be made to Venango Region Catholic School at 1505 West 1st Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or to Venango County Humane Society at 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

