Christopher Duane Tate, 51 of Meadville, Pa, passed away suddenly on February 2, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Born on February 12, 1969 in Franklin, Christopher was the son of Samuel Tate and the late Laura Rutherford Tate, who preceded him in death on October 24, 2017. Christopher attended school in the Franklin Area School District.

Christopher was a quiet and gentle soul, who loved spending time with his family and his numerous friends. He was known to walk throughout Franklin visiting with and talking with people along the way. He was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan who loved to harass Steeler fans and also enjoyed playing video games with friends and online acquaintances.

Christopher leaves behind his father, Samuel Tate; his brothers; Jeffrey Tate and his significant other, Shirley Mosier, of Meadville, Curtis Tate and his wife, Susan, of Carnegie, Terry Tate and his wife, Elizabeth (Pudgy), of Franklin; his sister, Sue Tate of Oil City; his three nephews, Curtis Tate of Akron, OH, Brandon and Christian Tate, who are sons of Terry and Elizabeth Tate; and his niece, Tasia Tate, and her daughters, Taylynn, Zarianna, and Nyla.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for Christopher will be held privately for the family with his brother, Elder Curtis Tate, officiating.

Christopher will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

A livestream of Christopher’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to The Pointe Drop-In Center, 259 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

