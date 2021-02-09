Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter No-Bake Pie

Try out this very rich dessert submitted by a Clarion County resident!

Crust Ingredients:

2 cups white sugar

1 stick salted butter



1/2 cup whole milk1/4 cup baking cocoa3 cups Quaker instant oatmeal3/4 cup creamy peanut butter1 teaspoon vanilla

Crust Directions:

-In a saucepan over medium-high heat, bring sugar, butter, milk, and baking cocoa to a boil. Boil for 1 1/2 minutes while stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in oatmeal, peanut butter, and vanilla. Mix thoroughly. On a piece of waxed paper, drop several teaspoonfuls to make small cookies for garnish. Set aside.

-Lightly spray a 10-inch pie pan with non-stick spray. Evenly spread the remaining cookie dough into the pie pan and up the sides creating a crust. It will set as it cools. Place in fridge and chill while making the filling.

Filling Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

8 ounces cream cheese

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

24 ounces Cool Whip, thawed

Filling Directions:

-Beat peanut butter, cream cheese, and sugar until fluffy. Add Cool Whip and blend until smooth. Pour into cookie crust and chill for at least 3 hours. Garnish with the small cookies. Cut into small pieces when serving as this is a very rich dessert. Enjoy!

