Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter No-Bake Pie

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-1122 (1)Try out this very rich dessert submitted by a Clarion County resident!

Crust Ingredients:

2 cups white sugar
1 stick salted butter

1/2 cup whole milk
1/4 cup baking cocoa
3 cups Quaker instant oatmeal
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla

Crust Directions:

-In a saucepan over medium-high heat, bring sugar, butter, milk, and baking cocoa to a boil. Boil for 1 1/2 minutes while stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in oatmeal, peanut butter, and vanilla. Mix thoroughly. On a piece of waxed paper, drop several teaspoonfuls to make small cookies for garnish. Set aside.

-Lightly spray a 10-inch pie pan with non-stick spray. Evenly spread the remaining cookie dough into the pie pan and up the sides creating a crust. It will set as it cools. Place in fridge and chill while making the filling.

Filling Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter
8 ounces cream cheese
2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
24 ounces Cool Whip, thawed

Filling Directions:

-Beat peanut butter, cream cheese, and sugar until fluffy. Add Cool Whip and blend until smooth. Pour into cookie crust and chill for at least 3 hours. Garnish with the small cookies. Cut into small pieces when serving as this is a very rich dessert. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


