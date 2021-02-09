Connie Lou (Bullers) Vandervort, 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her home.

She was born on July 22, 1937, to the late David and Jean (Brooks) Bullers in Brookville, PA.

She attended school in Brookville. Connie worked at Carney and Hazel’s Restaurant when she was a teenager but went on to work at Sylvania and eventually retired as a nurse’s aide for the Pennsylvania Memorial Home. Connie enjoyed working with her hands practicing sewing and quilting, and she would even knit her own dish rags. She also enjoyed bingo, but, above all else, loved her family.

Connie is survived by four daughters, Donna Hunsbarger, Molly Ross, Pat (Robert) Long, and Jean Cahill; six grandchildren, Jamie Altemus, Lisa (Raymond) Crispin, Elijah McCreight, Joshua Ross, Justin Smith, Austin Smith, and three siblings, Shirley Barnes, George Bullers, and Joe Bullers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one son, Mark Vandervort; one sister, Sally Gathers; one brother, Dave Bullers; one son in law, Richard Hunsbarger; one brother-in-law, Joe Barnes; and one grandchild, Jeremiah Ross.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, 223 Valley Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

