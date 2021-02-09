Emma Adams Cratty, 78, of Emlenton, went to be with our Lord, Sunday morning, February 7, 2021.

Emma was born on May 24, 1942 in Manila, Philippines. She was the daughter of the late John and Sotera Ronas Adams.

Emma graduated from high school and attended Stella Maria College in the Philippines.

Emma was a devoted Christian, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Auntie, and Friend to all she shared her days with. She was member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, camping, fishing, gardening, picking blueberries, and throwing family get-togethers and parties. She welcomed everyone to share in her culture and introduced Filipino cuisine to many.

Emma will be missed by all.

Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Harry “Chick” Cratty, whom she married on August 14, 1967; her sons and their families, Shawn Cratty, Christie Cratty, Austin Cratty, and Sophia Cratty of Haslet, Texas and Shane Cratty, Rachele Cratty, Meghan Cratty Dreher, and Morgan Cratty of Emlenton. Also surviving are two sisters, Peggy and Jane, and three brothers, Ted, Paul, and Danny.

In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by a brother and sisters, Robert, Remedios and Daisy.

Friends will be received at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Road, Emlenton, from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday and from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the church with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, church pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Allegheny Cemetery, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

