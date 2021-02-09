Fire That Destroyed Seneca Home Caused by Electrical Short

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a fire destroyed a residence in Seneca early Sunday morning was caused by an electrical short.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the fire was reported at a residence located at 201 Johnston Lane in Seneca around 3:32 a.m. on Sunday, February 7.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul Marsh told exploreClarion.com the fire was determined to have started in the kitchen of the residence due to an electrical short.

“They (the residents) attempted to put the fire out as the fire department was being called, but it got too involved,” Marsh said.

According to Marsh, by the time the first personnel arrived at the scene, the roof of the residence was already fully involved, and by the time the first tanker arrived, the roof was beginning to collapse.

“It advanced quickly because of the weather conditions,” Marsh noted.

He also stated that the cold and icy conditions slowed made setting up to fight the fire more difficult and slowed the response slightly.

“It was difficult to get everything set up and moving,” Marsh added.

However, he also said Seneca Volunteer Fire Department was grateful for the response of the many other agencies who assisted in fighting the fire.

“We had multiple tankers that responded to help supply water.”

Along with Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, President Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

According to Marsh, the structure was a complete loss, and the residents did not have insurance. He reported they were staying with a family member for the time being, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.